How to Watch 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Featuring Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, & More

Music fans can celebrate the New Year by checking a TV special featuring highlights of the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The star-studded event took place on November 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The show is filled with special performances, acceptance speeches, spoken-word tributes, and video presentations honoring the inductees.

How to Watch

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony special airs Monday, January 1, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The three-hour program also will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The Class of 2023 Inductees

The artists inducted in the Performer category this year were Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

Artists who were welcomed into the Rock Hall in conjunction with receiving the Musical Influence Award were hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc and late rock guitar legend Link Wray.

Artists who were inducted as Musical Excellence Award honorees were Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin.

Lastly, late Soul Train creator Don Cornelius was inducted along with receiving the prestigious Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Induction Ceremony Highlights

Actress Laura Dern inducted Crow, who then performed “If It Makes You Happy” with pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo. Crow also was joined by Stevie Nicks for a rendition of “Strong Enough,” and Crow and then welcomed Peter Frampton to the stage to play guitar as Crow and Nicks sang “Every Day Is a Winding Road.”

Bush didn’t attend the ceremony, but St. Vincent was on hand to perform Bush’s classic tune “Running Up That Hill.”

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page saluted Wray with a rendition of Wray’s famous instrumental “Rumble.”

Surviving Wham! Member Andrew Ridgeley presented the Rock Hall induction to his late friend and bandmate Michael. Country star Carrie Underwood then sang the Michael solo hit “One More Try.”

Dave Matthews inducted Willie Nelson, but first sang the 90-year-old country icon’s song “Funny How Time Slips Away.” Nelson then gave an acceptance speech before performing a few of his classics with some help from Chris Stapleton and Crow.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello gave a heartfelt and fiery speech in accepting the honor for his band.

As part of The Spinners’ induction, New Edition performed a medley of the Philadelphia soul group’s hit. The stage presentation then segued into a tribute to Soul Train and Cornelius.

Elton John inducted Taupin, his longtime lyricist, and sang their classic tune “Tiny Dancer.”

After her induction, Chaka Khan performed several of hits, joined by Common, H.E.R., and Sia.

Queen Latifah inducted Elliott, who was the first female rap artist to receive the Rock Hall honor. Elliott then brought the house down with an exhilarating medley of her songs included “Get Ur Freak On,” “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” and “Lose Control.”

Memorial Tribute

A video montage paying homage to the various noteworthy artists who died during the past year culminated with a tribute performance for Robbie Robertson. Stapleton, Elton John, Crow, and Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard teamed up for a rendition of The Band’s classic tune “The Weight.”

Previews

You can check out some preview clips from the 2023 ceremony at the Rock Hal2023 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY – Key Art. (Disney)l’s YouTube channel.