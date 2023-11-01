Olivia Rodrigo Slated to Perform Alongside “One of Her Heroes” at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

It’s shaping up to be a huge year for Olivia Rodrigo. Her sophomore album Guts debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Additionally, her single “Vampire” has been at the top of the publication’s Hot 100 twice since its release. Later this month, she’ll perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Rodrigo’s performance earlier today on social media. “Olivia Rodrigo will perform with one of her heroes at the #RockHall2023 Induction Ceremony,” the post began. “Don’t miss her return to the Rock Hall stage this Friday.”

The post doesn’t specify which of the inductees or performers Rodrigo will perform with. However, the Class of 2023 is packed with artists who have immeasurable impact and influence on the music world.

Inductees in the performer category include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, and Willie Nelson. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will also be recognized with the Musical Influence Award. Additionally, Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin, and Al Cooper will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Crow, Nelson, Elliott, and Khan will also perform during the event. Additionally, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Elton John, H.E.R., St. Vincent, New Edition, and Dave Matthews will perform.

With that list of musical luminaries taking the stage, it’s hard to say who Rodrigo will accompany. However, she may have dropped a hint earlier this year.

In September Rodrigo graced the cover of Rolling Stone. In an interview with the publication, she revealed that she had been listening to Rage Against the Machine on repeat. “I have been listening to so much Rage Against the Machine this year,” she told the publication. “That’s my favorite band right now. I would just play it over and over again on my way to and from the studio,” the “Vampire” singer added.

Additionally, she told the publication that she wanted to attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to see Rage Against the Machine get their flowers. However, she said a scheduling conflict would keep her away from the event. “I am literally going to cry myself to sleep about it,” she said at the time.

It looks like that scheduling conflict has been cleared up. Now, we’ll have to wait a few more days to see what happens.

The 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Friday, November 3. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

