Post Malone Goes Viral for His Unique Outfit on ‘New Year’s Rockin Eve’

Post Malone was one of the most-anticipated artists on the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve lineup. He took the stage at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas to perform “Chemical.” The performance is going viral. However, it isn’t Posty’s vocals or the song itself that drew comments from fans on the internet. Instead, his outfit and dance moves took center stage.

The “White Iverson” singer has never been one to care much about what others think about him. He has always walked his own path and his style has always reflected that. The outfit he chose for tonight’s televised performance is proof that he’s comfortable in his skin and will sing, wear, and do whatever he wants when he wants. Love the tight jorts or hate them, we could all take a page from Posty’s playbook going into the New Year.

Malone took the stage in front of countless fans and viewers watching at home in a Dallas Cowboys jersey and skin-tight cheetah-print cutoff jorts. The outfit was, without a doubt, a fashion statement and it has everyone talking. Check out his tiny shorts and rump-shaking moves below.

Post Malone is rocking the Micah Parsons jersey live from NYE Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/amcPy92snZ — Rich Laskowski 🥋 (@REGIONRAT) January 1, 2024

Fans React to Post Malone’s New Year’s Eve Outfit

One fan joked, “Post Malone going for the ball drop before midnight with those shorts.” Another replied, “We might get a two-for-one special.”

Another fan was just as surprised by his getup. “Post Malone in bedazzled cheetah print jorts was not on my 2023 bingo card,” they tweeted.

One fan was a little more honest. “Post Malone on this stage acting like me when I’m alone in my room by myself,” they tweeted.

One X user was just confused by what they were seeing. “Wtf happened to Post Malone? Did I miss something,” they wondered.

Another joked that Malone is the “most bisexual-looking straight man” they have ever seen.

