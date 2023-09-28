Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Reveals Performers, Streaming Option for 2023 Induction Ceremony

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is getting closer every day. Billed as “Music’s Highest Honor,” the ceremony will take place on November 3. For the first time in the institution’s long and storied history, fans can watch the night unfold live from the comfort of their living rooms.

Earlier today, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took to social media to announce that the ceremony will stream live on Disney+. Additionally, they teased performances from a lineup containing Rock Hall inductees and members, music icons, and household names.

HUGE NEWS! 🚨 For the first time in @rockhall history, you get to watch your favorite artists perform LIVE, as the #RockHall2023 Induction is streamed Nov. 3 on Disney+ 🎸 Here's a list of some of those performing (THREAD 🧵) — Rock Hall (@rockhall) September 28, 2023

The post started by sharing the members of the Class of 2023 who will be performing live during the event. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson will join the storied institution and provide live performances.

The list of big names doesn’t stop there. All-around musical icon and long-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Elton John will perform. Chris Stapleton will bring his massive voice to the stage in honor of the 2023 inductees.

This year’s induction ceremony will also include some return performances from familiar faces. Brandi Carlile will take the stage for the third year in a row. H.E.R. will return for the second consecutive year. St. Vincent hasn’t performed during a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony since 2014. So, her return to the stage this year will be a treat.

Dave Matthews and New Edition will round out the eclectic mix of performers.

This is shaping up to be a special year for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the fans who want to see their favorite artists take part in one of the biggest nights in music. The lineup of performers is stellar, and the new streaming option will allow countless fans who wouldn’t have had the chance to see the spectacle. However, that’s only part of what makes this year so different.

Jon Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation spoke about this year’s ceremony in a statement. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

