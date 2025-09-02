Molly Tuttle, Gibson, and Guitar Center Partner for Guitar Workshop and Q&A Events This Fall

Bluegrass/pop crossover artist Molly Tuttle is on a roll right now, with a critically acclaimed new album (“So Long Little Miss Sunshine”) conquering the Americana charts (it debuted at #4), appearances on CBS and NPR, and a new all-female band taking to the road on The Highway Knows Tour this fall.

Making it all the more exciting for us guitar geeks is that Tuttle is not your run-of-the-mill singer-songwriter—she’s an acclaimed bluegrass musician and guitar virtuoso, and she’s taking the world by storm. Hell yes! We love to see it.

GIBSON

And now we just got word from Gibson that Tuttle and the legendary guitar brand are teaming up with Guitar Center for a special series of in-store guitar workshop/Q&A sessions to go alongside select dates on The Highway Knows Tour. According to an announcement from Gibson, Tuttle will “deliver an intimate, acoustic performance and demonstrate techniques from her own songs at each Guitar Center tour stop.”

That’s not all, though. Attendees will receive the opportunity to enter a contest to win an Epiphone J-45 Express acoustic guitar in Ebony courtesy of Gibson Gives (Molly herself plays a J-45). Events are open to the public—no RSVP or tickets required.

Tuttle: “I started playing guitar when I was eight years old and have always enjoyed spending time at guitar stores, admiring and learning about the different instruments on display. I’m thrilled to partner with Guitar Center and Gibson to host workshops where I get to shed some light on my playing style, answer your questions, and give away guitars to aspiring players at Guitar Center stores along my fall tour stops!”

More details are available here.

9/10 Chicago, IL Guitar Center (2633 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL @11:30 AM)

9/17 Boston, MA Guitar Center (1255 Boylston St, Boston, MA @11:30 AM)

9/30 Savannah, GA Guitar Center (7700 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA @11:30 AM)

10/4 Atlanta, GA Guitar Center (2480 Briarcliff Rd NE, Ste 13, Atlanta, GA @11:30 AM)

10/25 Denver, CO Guitar Center (1585 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO @11:30 AM)