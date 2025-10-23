I Bet Even the Biggest Paul McCartney Fans Have Never Heard These 4 Deep Cuts

In the mood to explore previously unknown tracks from former Beatle and beloved songwriter, Paul McCartney? Macca has dropped more music in his decades-long career than most, so it’s not exactly crazy to think that even the biggest Paul McCartney fans have missed a few deep cuts over the years. Let’s look at a few that were new to me, at least.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Tropical Island Hum”

This song from Macca was put together for an animation project in the early 2000s. The original version of “Tropical Island Hum” was recorded way back in 1987 and again in 1995. It finally saw the light of day in 2004 with the release of his second children’s animated film. Linda McCartney contributed to the song as well, but following her death in 1998, the project was shelved for several years. When it was finally released, it accompanied the song “We All Stand Together”.

“Back On My Feet”

This entry on our list of Paul McCartney deep cuts was actually a co-written effort with McCartney’s contemporary, Elvis Costello. “Back On My Feet” was released as the B-side to “Once Upon A Long Ago”, released in 1987. This is an excellent collaboration and a fine example of what happens when two very talented songwriters come together for a very special project. I wish they had worked together more often.

“Daytime Nightime Suffering”

This tune was the B-side to “Goodnight Tonight”. It did fairly well on the charts, but many fans have more or less forgotten about it. This classic Wings tune from 1979 came about when the band really needed a good B-side for the single. Each member, including Linda, worked tirelessly to write one when Paul inevitably came marching in with what would be “Daytime Nightime Suffering”. He would later say that the song is “one of [his] current favorites” in 1984.

“4th Of July”

This little entry on our list of Paul McCartney deep cuts remains just a little demo, recorded as an outtake from Venus And Mars. The song was eventually released on the 2014 Super Deluxe edition of the remastered album, and I can’t help but think a more polished version of this demo should have made it to Wings’ 1974 album.

Photo by Chris Walter