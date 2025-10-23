3 One-Hit Wonders From 1979 That Topped the Charts in a Big Way

The year 1979 was a good one for one-hit wonders. It was a transition time—one decade was ending and another one was just beginning. Music was changing, too. Disco and classic rock were making way for punk and new wave.

But while all this was happening, a few great one-hit wonders slipped through the cracks and raced all the way up to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1979 that peaked at No. 1.

“Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward from ‘Songs Of Love’ (1979)

A bell must be rung. And disco singer Anita Ward knew it and captured that truth in her hit 1979 single, “Ring My Bell”. Of course, the phrase could be heard as a double-entendre, but let’s keep this a family program, shall we? Either way, Ward struck oil with this fantastic offering, and it’s a song that will remain timeless through the echoing years.

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

Just a great rock song, this tune was inspired by a love interest—but don’t all great songs start off that way? Nevertheless, “My Sharona” is a song that can be put into just about any fast-paced movie scene. Got a car racing down the highway? Add it. Got two people looking at each other with palpitating passion? Yup, it’s a perfect song for that too. No wonder it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (and even earned a parody by “Weird” Al Yankovic).

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. from ‘Mouth To Mouth’ (1979)

Few songs have ever inspired so many to want to travel like this one. While Funkytown isn’t exactly a real place, this hit No. 1 single sure has pushed many to think about where or what it might be. And if it did exist, who wouldn’t want to go? It sounds like a place full of fun and whimsy. There’s probably a dancing shoes store on every corner!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images