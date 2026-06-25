“I Couldn’t Leave It to Beavers”: Dolly Parton Officially Opens Her Tennessee Truck Stop

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop is officially open! On June 24, Dolly Parton, alongside partners Danny Nozell and Gregory H. Sachs, cut the ribbon and welcomed the first guests into the Cornersville, Tennessee, space.

At a media preview held hours before the grand opening, Sachs explained why he wanted to partner up with Parton on the endeavor.

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“We wanted to create a place where everyone–truckers, travelers, and locals—feel welcome. They feel like this is their home. And, most importantly, they are treated with great kindness, and given incredible Southern hospitality,” Sachs said. “Who is better in the world to personify kindness and Southern hospitality than Dolly Parton? Dolly grew up in Tennessee, and has spent much of her life bringing joy, kindness, and love to anyone she can touch.”

The lady of the hour took the stage ahead of the ribbon cutting, addressing the hundreds of gathered fans who waited hours in the heat for a glimpse of her.

“I wanted to welcome all of you and say thank you for coming. We’re very excited about our truck stop, the Tennessean Travel Stop,” Parton said. “… I’ve spent my whole life on the road.”

“I’m sure some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop. Well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers,” Parton continued, seemingly referencing Buc-ee’s. “I had to throw my squirrely little self in there! We’re not trying to compete with anybody. We don’t think we’ll have to. We think we’re going to have everything that you want or need.”

With that, Parton cut the ribbon at the location, as confetti canons shot off in celebration.

What to Know About Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop

Located an hour south of Nashville, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop is a first-of-its-kind destination for travelers, tourists, and locals alike.

On site, visitors can get a snack from Dolly’s Cup of Ambition coffee shop, enjoy grab-and-go food at DLY BBQ, or enjoy a full-service restaurant experience at the meat-and-three, where recipes from Parton’s cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’, are featured.

As they eat, visitors can enjoy live music on the main stage. A second stage nearby will soon be home to live experiences like karaoke.

Also at the travel stop, visitors can take care of their furry friends at the Doggy Parton dog park, take in a specially designed mural, pose for pics alongside a custom tour bus installation.

For those hoping to take a piece of Dolly home, they can shop in the extensive store, which features exclusive merch only available at the location.

“Well, the doors are open and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you,” Parton said in a press release. “Good food, real rest, a little music, and people who are genuinely glad you stopped in…that’s what the road has always deserved, and that is what you will find here. Welcome home.”

Photos courtesy of Dolly Parton