I Grew up on George Strait—Here Are 3 Songs I Recommend to Anyone Who Did Too

George Strait has held the title of “The King of Country” for a pretty long time, and there’s probably a reason. With 60 No. 1 hits under his belt and the ability to stay relevant even after decades of performing, it’s undeniable that country music wouldn’t be what it is without him. Here are three of my favorite George Strait songs, from someone who grew up on the country music icon.

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“Gone As A Girl Can Get”

This one is honky-tonk, heartbreak, and a whole lot of fun. “Gone As A Girl Can Get” appears on Strait’s 1992 album Holding My Own and tells the story of an ex-lover who’s truly just nowhere to be found. George sings in the first verse:

Well I haven’t seen her lately, and she never calls.

She don’t ask my friends about me, gives no clues at all.

Yeah the fire might still be burnin’ yeah,

But I’d say she’s about as gone as a girl can get.

“Round About Way”

This song is clever, catchy, and has a post-chorus that will get stuck in your head hours after you’ve heard it for the first time. Strait always seems to have a knack for approaching heartbreak in a danceable, fun way, and he definitely does that with this song. Here’s a little bit of the post-chorus if you’re curious:

Around about the time that midnight rolls around

That’s around about the time my tears start falling down

‘Cause she’s not around,

I come unwound and my heart breaks.

Yeah I still miss her in a round about way.

“Let’s Fall To Pieces Together”

A classic Strait tune, “Let’s Fall To Pieces Together” ended up being one of the singer’s earlier No. 1’s on the country charts. It tells a unique story in which two unlikely, heartbroken characters find themselves alone at the jukebox. In order to get over their last relationships, Strait proposes the idea that they get to know each other. In the chorus, he sings:

Let’s fall to pieces together

Why should we both fall apart?

Let’s fall to pieces together

Right here in each other’s arms.

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