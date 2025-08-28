“I Never Liked Them”: Stephen King Snubs Black Sabbath, Praises Bob Dylan and AC/DC in Playlist Picks

With walking is a leisurely exercise for most, Stephen King turned into a matter of life and death thanks to his novel The Long Walk. And with King watching his novels being turned into films and television shows, The Long Walk became his latest work to get the Hollywood treatment. Taking time to promote the new film, King decided to do an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit. When asked about which music he would listen to when taking the long walk, the famed writer offered some interesting choices while completely turning away from Black Sabbath.

For those who might not know the synopsis of The Long Walk, it centered around a totalitarian regime forcing 100 teenage boys to walk for their amusement. During their walk, each contestant must maintain three miles an hour. If they happen to fall behind, they will be killed. And the last person walking will win a substantial prize.

Although King answered several questions throughout his AMA, one person asked him for his walking playlist to help him get through the competition. The writer revealed, “Back then I would have picked ‘Get Together,’ by the Youngbloods, ‘Eve of Destruction,’ by Barry Maguire (sic), ‘Carol,’ by the Rolling Stones, ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues,’ by (Bob) Dylan, maybe ‘Summertime Blues,’ by Eddie Cochran, ‘Rock and Roll is Here to Stay,’ by Danny and the Juniors.”

Stephen King “Never Liked” Black Sabbath

Publishing the novel back in the late 1970s, King’s taste in music appeared to change a little bit. Looking at his playlist now, he added, “Now I’d load my playlist with AC/DC, Rancid, Metallica, Stones, (Bruce) Springsteen. Not Black Sabbath, I never liked them.”

Getting the chance to perform on the stage one last time at the Back to the Beginning concert, the event showed the success and fame that followed Ozzy. Besides entertaining fans all over the world, the show raised millions of dollars for charity.

Whether fans agree with his choices or not, King’s honesty about his taste in music shows that, much like his novels, he’s never afraid to walk his own path.



