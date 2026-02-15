“I Think Even Eric Church Was Taken Aback”—and Who Could Blame Him: Ella Langley Stuns With an Incredible Billy Joel Tribute Cover in New York

Women are having a moment in country music, and Ella Langley is leading the charge. After sweeping all five categories she was nominated in at last year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, the 26-year-old Alabama native recently celebrated her first-ever Hot 100 chart-topper, “Choosin’ Texas.” Taking note of her undeniable talent, 11-time Grammy nominee Eric Church invited Langley along on his Free the Machine Tour. After opening Saturday’s (Feb. 13) show at Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York, the CMA Award-winning artist joined Church onstage for an incredible tribute to the legendary Billy Joel.

Together, the two performed “New York State of Mind,” off Joel’s 1976 album Turnstiles. Although never released as a single, the song is a fan favorite and among the most covered of the five-time Grammy winner’s catalog.

During Langley’s verses, the “Springsteen” crooner, 48, seemed almost in awe of his opening act’s vocals. “I think even Eric Church was taken aback by Ella on this one,” remarked one TikTok user.

“Ella Bama can sing the house down,” added another.

Church decided to add “New York State of Mind” to his setlist on a whim after the song played in his dressing room the previous weekend. He had performed the track live twice, but never with this particular group of musicians. After a midnight meeting the night before, however, they were ready to go.

Ella Langley will again take the stage during Eric Church’s Saturday (Feb. 14) show at MVP Arena in Albany.

Why Ella Langley Nearly Fainted the First Time She Met Eric Church

While Ella Langley appeared calm and collected while sharing a stage with Eric Church, the pair’s first meeting was a different story entirely.

Both country singers performed during a TV tribute special to the late Toby Keith, taped in July 2024 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Church sang the “Big Dog Daddy’s” 2005 hit “As Good As I Once Was,” while Langley joined Riley Green for a duet of 2002’s “Who’s Your Daddy?”

Taking advantage of the opportunity to introduce herself, Langley approached Church as he sat at the honky-tonk style bar onstage.

After the two exchanged a handshake, Church “slid his sunglasses down, looked me in the eye and said, ‘Ella Langley, I love your voice,’” she recalled. “I could have passed out right there. That was my meeting Eric Church story.”

