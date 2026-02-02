Country Music Star Reveals Why He Skipped the Grammy Awards

One of the biggest nights in music, the Grammy Awards celebrated legends, stars, and aspiring artists at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. The ceremony featured more than awards as stars like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone took the stage to perform. With the arena packed with singers from every genre, some were shocked not to see Eric Church. Although nominated, the singer was mysteriously absent. Not wanting to worry fans, Church shared why he needed to skip the awards.

Posting a statement on his Instagram page, Church admitted that sickness caused him to back out of the Grammy at the last second. Hoping he could battle through the illness, he soon found himself in worse shape than before. “I’m so disappointed to miss the Grammy Awards tonight due to illness. I’ve tried everything possible to be there in person and unfortunately, I just can’t do it.”

Eric Church Sends His Love To Fellow Nominees

While not able to walk down the red carpet at the Grammys, Church sent his support and love to the other nominees. “I wish best of luck to all the nominees and respect greatly what this honor means and stands for in the music community. I’m gonna rest up and see everybody in Omaha next week.”

Nominees in the Best Contemporary Country Album included:

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

Stacked with talent, the award went to rising star Jelly Roll. Looking at the Grammy in his hand, the singer declared, “First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail.” He continued, “I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”

Although not winning, Church has accumulated 11 Grammy nominations throughout his career. Just happy to be nominated alongside Miranda Lambert and Jelly Roll, the singer will continue to expand his career with his upcoming performance in Omaha, Nebraska, on February 5.



