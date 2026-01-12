“We’re Very Much Here”: Megan Moroney Talks the Rise of Women in Country Music and “Giving the Guys a Run for Their Money”

Although stars like Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, and Zach Top continue to expand their stardom within country music, there has been a noticeable shift in the genre over recent years. And according to Megan Moroney, it was all thanks to women. It should come as no surprise to any fan of country music that women are dominating the genre. With Lainey Wilson named Entertainer of the Year, she, alongside Moroney, Ella Langey, and Carly Pearce, was paving a new path for the next generation of women in country.

Discussing the current state of country music on the iHeartCountry House Party, Moroney was loving the attention women were receiving. Looking at just a few of the women leading the way, Wilson was named Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs, won Vocalist of the Year, and snagged Album of the Year thanks to Whirlwind. And remember – that all in one year. Then there is Langley – her hit song “Choosin’ Texas” climbed into the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. She is among only a few women who have landed in the Top 10 on the chart this century.

Megan Moroney Declares “We’re Very Much Here”

As for Moroney, she won the Rulebreaker Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. In country music, she took home the New Artist of the Year award at the CMA Awards in 2024. In 2025, she attended the MTV Video Music Awards and won the first-ever Best Country Award for “Am I Okay?”

Just a sample of the achievements of women in country music over the last few years, Moroney felt like it came at the right time. “I think it’s amazing. We all have such distinct lanes too, and a unique perspective that I think just feels really authentic and thanks to social media, we can promote ourselves and get the word out about our music that way. It’s just really cool to see so many women killing it, you know?”

While some might see country music as a boy’s club, Moroney was ready to change that as she declared, “It’s like, we’re giving the guys a run for their money. We’re like, ‘Hello, we’re here. We’re very much here.’”

With women continuing to set records, break boundaries, and inspire, country music is experiencing a long-overdue shift that is opening the door for more diverse voices and stories across the genre.

