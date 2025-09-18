“I Was Shocked”: Reba McEntire Reveals One Way She and Miranda Lambert Are Very Different

Every successful female country artist owes something to either Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert (usually both.) Although hailing from different generations, the two have racked up a staggering 54 trophies from the Academy of Country Music between them. In 2017, Lambert took home her eighth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year, breaking Reba’s previous streak of seven straight wins. While the parallels are clear, Reba says there is one way that she and the “Kerosene” singer are quite different.

Reba McEntire Reveals Miranda Lambert’s Attitude Toward Awards

Personally, Reba McEntire can never collect enough accolades. “I’m very competitive,” the “Fancy” singer, 70, recently told Esquire. “I get a number-one record, I want another number-one record. I won an award, I want another one.”

Not so for her younger counterpart. “I’ll never forget Miranda Lambert coming up to me when she was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year after she’d already won it, and I said, ‘Good luck, Miranda,’” Reba recalled. “She said, ‘Oh, I already won, it’s time for somebody else.’ What person lets that come out of their mouth? I was shocked. I thought everybody was just like me.”

Despite an admitted competitive streak, Reba McEntire has never pulled back from collaborating with her successors, such as Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson. In fact, the trio teamed up at the 60th ACM Awards in May 2025 for a stunning live performance of their collaborative single, aptly titled “Trailblazers.”

“Thank God for the women before us, because I was always watching and studying Barbara Mandrell,” Reba said in a special behind-the-scenes video. “Dolly [Parton,] Loretta [Lynn,] Tammy [Wynette]—they all stuck together and helped each other out.”

Reba Shares Simple Philosophy About Being a Woman in Country Music

It’s fair to stay that Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert share far more in common than not. For one thing, both women have fought tooth and nail to ascend the ladder of a historically male-dominated field.

You won’t hear Reba complain about it, though. “I’m a female; I know you gotta work harder,” she told Esquire plainly. “There’s no need to b—- and gripe about it.”

