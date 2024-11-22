“I Would Probably Be Dead or in Jail”: Cody Johnson Emotionally Honors Wife Brandi After Unexpected Career Milestone

Despite spending more than a decade in country music, Cody Johnson has released just three albums with a major label. His star only continued to climb with the release of last year’s Leather, scoring a No. 1 hit with lead single “The Painter.” During Wednesday’s (Nov. 20) 2024 CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Johnson accepted his first-ever Album of the Year award. Although clearly ecstatic, the “Dirt Cheap” hitmaker deflected all praise toward his wife.

Cody Johnson Nabs First-Ever Album of the Year CMA Award

Facing stiff competition from Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves, and Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson didn’t expect to come out on top in the Album of the Year category. In fact, his win didn’t even register until wife Brandi “shot out of her seat.”

“I was the last guy in the room that thought I was going to win it,” Johnson, 37, told Extra.

The “Long Live Cowgirls” singer struggled to maintain his composure as he talked about what Brandi’s support means to him.

“If it weren’t for my wife, I wouldn’t be here,” he said simply. “I would probably be dead or in jail. She has stood by me through so much.”

CoJo and Brandi Have Been Together For More Than a Decade

Cody Johnson and wife Brandi, who married in 2008, have two daughters, Clara Mae and Cori. He has said that his No. 1 hit, “The Painter,” is a tribute to his wife—particularly the line “For every wall I built, she saw a canvas.”

“If there’s anything that describes my marriage with my wife, Brandi, it’s that line,” he said.

I thank God, sometimes more than once a day, that I get to run this wild race of life with you! Happy 37th Birthday to the daddy that walks the line. We love you! ❤️ Brandi, Clara Mae, & Cori pic.twitter.com/xE4a6SRyFq — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) May 21, 2024

He added, “[She’s] definitely the motor behind a lot of this, and I admit that.”

