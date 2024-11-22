Luke Bryan Reveals the One Part of Being an ‘American Idol’ Judge That Carrie Underwood Hates

During the 2024 CMA Awards, Luke Bryan pulled double duty as he not only hosted alongside Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson but he also performed. Throughout the CMA Awards, stars like Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Wilson took the stage to honor another year in country music. But even before the show started, Bryan walked the red carpet. And when discussing his time on American Idol, he offered the advice he gave to Carrie Underwood when she started.

With Katy Perry leaving American Idol, the show turned to Underwood to fill the open spot. Having produced a promising career in music, the singer also competed during season 4 of American Idol. Not only competing, she eventually won. Bringing that type of knowledge to the show is sure to be valuable to those contestants looking to follow in her footsteps.

As for Bryan, he told E News! That Underwood learned in real time. “You kind of have to learn how to be a judge. It’s not like you can go to American Idol judging school.” Even with a learning curve, the country singer added, “She’s doing a great job and really settling into the judging table.”

Luke Bryan Discusses Hardest Part Of Being An ‘American Idol’ Judge

While having a great time alongside Underwood, Bryan explained the one part of being a judge that the singer struggled with. “When she has to say ‘No’ she’s like, ‘I don’t wanna tell them no. ’But it’s kind of a part [of the job]. It’s hard when you got a kid that’s young and they haven’t found who they are musically.”

With the new season of American Idol not premiering until 2025, Underwood remembered what it was like when she first auditioned for the show. “I remember being at home in our little house and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis. “My mom said, ‘If you want to go, I’ll drive you.’ ”

Having her mother behind her, Underwood took the offer and auditions. And the rest, “I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show.”

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)