IDLES Drops New Video for “Stockholm Syndrome,” Announce New Tour Dates

Acclaimed rock band IDLES dropped a new music video for their single “Stockholm Syndrome.”

The song comes from the band’s latest LP, Crawler, which dropped last fall. It arrives on the heels of the band’s recent performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza.

The release of the new video comes as news of the band’s upcoming North American fall tour is also announced. Check out a full list of dates below.

Speaking about the video, director Charlotte Gosch and the band’s Lee Kiernan offered a joint statement, “The process of making the video was very fulfilling for the both of us as we were able to physically create what we were imagining. Both the masks and shapes were handmade and painted by ourselves and friends.

“Working with our DOP Rob French we were also able to realize the long shots of each verse and the opening scene of the dancers,” the statement continues. “We both love the exhaustive and immediate feeling that a long shot can convey, like in Gus Van Sant’s Gerry, which we referenced quite literally.

The initial idea of the video was to try and visualize the monotony hell of having to work to survive and how the ‘machine’ eventually engulfs you and strips you of your freedoms. But we wanted to achieve this in a metaphorical way that kept the meaning as open as possible. So it becomes rather a visual representation that can be read in many different ways.”

Check out the video and tour dates below.

2022 Tour Dates

August 12: Cornwall, UK ( Boardmasters Festival)



August 17: Portugal (Parades Des Coura, Portugal)



August 19: London, UK (All Points East)



August 24: Belgium, Brussels (Ancienne Belgique)



August 25: France (Rock en Seine Festival)

August 27-28: Pasadena, CA (This Ain’t No Picnic)

August 30: Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

Sept 1: Dallas, TX (The Factory in Deep Ellum)

Sept 2: Kansas City, MO (The Truman)

Sept 3: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theater)

Sept 4: Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

Sept 7: Toronto, ON (History)

Sept 8: Toronto, ON (History)

Sept 9: Cleveland, OH (Agora Theatre)

Sept 12: Newport, KY (PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION)

Sept 13: Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE)

Sept 14: Washington, DC (The Anthem)

Sept 15: Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

Sept 17: Boston, MA (Roadrunner)

Oct 27: Christchurch, NZ (James Hay Theatre)

Oct 28: Wellington, NZ (Shed 6)

Oct 29: Auckland, NZ (Town Hall)

Oct 31: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 1: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 2: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 3: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 5: Adelaide, AUS (The Gov)

Nov 6: Brisbane, AUS (Fortitude Music Hall)

Nov 8: Perth, AUS (The Astor Theatre)

Photo by Tom Ham / Grand Stand HQ