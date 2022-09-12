METZ Shares Two Tracks Ahead of Anniversary Tour; Features Collab with IDLES’ Joe Talbot

In November 2022, Canadian punk rockers METZ will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a tour. But first, new music.

On Monday (Sept. 12), the band gifted fans with two songs. The first is “Come On Down,” their brand-new single, featuring IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.

“Come On Down’” was a recording that was never finished until “during the pandemic I really gravitated towards the idea of collaboration as a way to fill the void left by the loss of live music, ” METZ’s frontman, Alex Edkins, explained.

“I reached out to friends from far and wide in order to get that feeling of community that gigs provide,” Edkins continued. “Joe Talbot (IDLES) is a longtime friend, who METZ has shared the stage with many, many times, and this song was a very natural and fun way to catch up with him and do something positive with our time off the road.”

“METZ have been a band we’ve looked up to since they came into our lives and made things better,” shared Talbot of his shared respect for the band. “I will never forget the first time I saw them or any of the other times. Allowing me to sing with them is a gift and I hope you like it. I love it and I love them. Long live METZ.”

The collaboration resulted in an energetic, driving rock banger in which sneering vocals pair nicely with the firing drum beat and trashing guitar. Talbot’s signature Welsh-textured wail is the perfect addition.

The band’s other release, “Heaven’s Gate,” was previously only available in the video game Cyberpunk 2077 under the name “Blood And Ice.” Give them both a listen, below.



10/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Mississippi Room at Lafayette Hotel



10/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House



10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit *



10/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *



10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *



10/23 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *



10/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *



10/25 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall*



10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *



10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *



10/29 – Denton, TX @ No Coast Fest – Rubber Gloves



12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar +



12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom +



12/09 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish +



12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos +



12/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *



12/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *



12/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *



^ w/ Spits + Deadbolt

* w/ Spiritual Cramp

+ w/ Kowloon Walled City