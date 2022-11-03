IDLES to Reissue Debut Album for 5 Year Anniversary

“What started as a headstone slab of indulgence and unrest became a long journey of beauty, forgiveness, and gratitude,” British punk rockers IDLES wrote on social media, alerting fans that their debut album will see a special reissue.

Celebrating its five-year anniversary, the 2017 LP Brutalism will be re-released as 5 Years Of Brutalism. The album’s 13 original tracks will be pressed on cherry red vinyl and will feature alternative artwork by IDLES’ frontman Joe Talbot. A second disc will feature Brutalism live with audio from the band’s secret set at Glastonbury earlier this year, where they played the album in its entirety.

Their announcement continued, “Little did we know that it was not just a headstone but the foundations we were building, for a house full to the brim with loving human beings. Thank you so so much.”

Brutalism launched IDLES into the mainstream, but the album was more than simply the band’s introduction to stardom. Upon its release in October of 2017, a limited number of albums were pressed in vinyl, each containing the ashes of Talbot’s mother. She passed away during the album’s recording. “The whole process of the album was based around my losing my mum,” Talbot explained in an interview with NME. “She was that album. That’s why she was on the cover.”

5 Years Of Brutalism is set to arrive on Dec. 9. The band shared a sample of their secret Glastonbury set, releasing the fan-favorite “1049 Gotho” ahead of the reissue. Check it out, below.

Track List

Disc One

1. Heel / Heal

2. Well Done

3. Mother

4. Date Night



5. Faith in the City

6. 1049 Gotho

7. Divide & Conquer

8. Rachel Khoo

9. Stendhal Syndrome

10. Exeter

11. Benzocaine

12. White Privilege

13. Slow Savage

Disc Two

1. Heel / Heal (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

2. Well Done (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

3. Mother (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

4. Date Night (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

5. Faith in the City (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

6. 1049 Gotho (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

7. Divide & Conquer (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

8. Rachel Khoo (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

9. Stendhal Syndrome (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

10. Exeter (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

11. Benzocaine (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

12. Slow Savage (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

13. White Privilege (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

IDLES photo by Tom Ham