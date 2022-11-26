Morrissey Releases New Song From Recently Delayed Album, Cancels Two More U.S. Tour Dates

Just because the release of his upcoming album has been delayed, doesn’t mean we can’t get a taste of Morrissey’s latest project.

The former Smiths frontman recently dropped “Rebel Without Applause” less than two weeks after the news that his 14th solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers, will no longer be released in February 2023 as planned. The single is his first in three years and is the first official glimpse into the long-awaited record.

Bonfire of Teenagers was announced in May of 2021 as the follow-up to I Am Not a Dog on a Chain (2020). Upon the album’s announcement, the singer proclaimed the album to be his best. “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” read Morrissey’s website. The singer announced later that the album would feature a star-studded roster of guest appearances from Miley Cyrus and Iggy Pop to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Chad Smith.

During his live shows, Morrissey has been previewing much of the yet-to-be-released album. He is currently traipsing across the U.S. for a string of end-of-year shows in support of Bonfires. His tour, however, has been plagued by a “band illness” and the past four shows have been cancelled.

“To all the fans in Minnesota & Milwaukee, we’re extremely sorry to announce the postponement of shows this coming weekend due to ongoing illness,” read a recent post on social media, following cancellations in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver, Colorado. “We’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize band health. Please hold on to your tickets, we are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year.”

The post concluded with “In the meantime, we look forward to resuming the tour in Washington D.C on Monday 28th November.”

If all is well, Marrissey is scheduled to finish out the U.S. tour with dates in Washington D.C.; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Boston, Massachusetts.

While the band is on the mend and their album is in release limbo, check out their latest single, “Rebel Without Applause,” below.

Photo: Monika Stolarska / Shore Fire Media