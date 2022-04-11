Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce Red Rocks Concert and More US Dates

It’s a lucky day for Alison Krauss and Robert Plan fans! The duo announced they will add a second leg of their U.S. tour with tickets becoming available on April 15.

The duo’s first international tour was announced late last year following the release of their new album Raise the Roof. The new summer dates include shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, L.A.’s Greek Theatre, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, and more shows on the east coast. Pre-sales for all newly added tour dates begin at 10 a.m. EDT on April 12th, before the general on-sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, April 15th. Find tickets and more information HERE.

Each stop on the upcoming Raising The Roof Tour features Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and their accompanying band playing sets full of music from both albums: the chart-topping Raise The Roof (2021), and the historic Raising Sand in 2007. It’s been 15 years since the partnership first began, and now “the rock god and bluegrass queen are making the earth move all over again.”

Fans can enter to win tickets to the upcoming tour dates. Click HERE for more information and your chance to win. The complete list of added tour dates can be found below:

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates:

Newly Announced Dates in BOLD

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

6/24 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

6/29 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/8 – Bruges, BE – Cactus Festival

7/10 – Baarn, NL – Royal Park Live

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

8/15 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

8/17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

8/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

8/20 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/27 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater

8/28 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

8/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amp

9/1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

9/4 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Photo by David McClister.