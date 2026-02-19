If You Don’t Know These 5 Classic Rock Songs, Can You Really Call Yourself a Rock Fan?

Rock music has been an integral part of society for decades. Though it has had more popular eras, it still thrives today—albeit in new ways. Though there are endless current rock songs to choose from, it’s fun to go back and revisit the classics. Below, find five classic rock songs that act as a literacy test for fans of the genre. If you don’t know these hits (which would be hard), you can’t call yourself a rock fanatic.

“Stairway To Heaven” — Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” is a classic rock epic. If you have magically avoided ever hearing this song, it’s a must-listen before you can call yourself a classic rock fan.

Robert Plant’s powerful vocals sound intimate here, with the instrumentation providing a rich backdrop for him to play off of. This ballad is heady and hypnotizing. It’s a little hard to pin down, but its beauty lies in its mystery.

“Smoke On The Water” — Deep Purple

Deep Purple’s “Smoke On The Water” is a rock music staple. Budding guitarists use this song as an introduction to playing, fancying themselves as rock stars of famous proportions.

This song is very simple, but that’s all it needs to be. The sparseness of this song is what makes it memorable.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are arguably the rock band. Second only to, maybe, The Beatles, these English rockers are the first stop in every burgeoning rock fan’s listening patterns.

They have many songs worthy of this list, but let’s focus on “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” This 60s hit helped make the group’s name both back home and overseas. It’s as good as any song to make your first listen to The Stones. If you want to re-up or develop your knowledge of rock, revisit this iconic hit.

“Come Together” — The Beatles

“Come Together” proved The Beatles’ versatility. While most of their career up to this point had been focused on simple, pop-leaning tracks, this song added some welcome weirdness to their discography.

Most of the world knows this song, but it’s never a bad idea to revisit it. “Come Together” is required listening for a reason.

“Jailhouse Rock” — Elvis Presley

Though many people helped build up the genre, Elvis Presley still gets credit for putting the rock flag in the ground. Presley’s music introduced much of the world to rock for the first time and helped propel its development.

It’s hard to say what the very first rock song was, but Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” is the first in many fans’ eyes.

