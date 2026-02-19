Music Myth Busters: 4 Artists Labeled One-Hit Wonders Who Actually Weren’t

Many an artist has dropped one impossibly successful song before disappearing into the ether, resigned to the annals of “one-hit wonder” history. However, many “one-hit wonders” would go on to chart other songs that were simply overshadowed by their first massive hit. Here are four “one-hit wonder” artists who actually weren’t.

A Flock of Seagulls

Name a song more gloriously ’80s than “I Ran (So Far Away)”, released in 1982 by British new wave band A Flock of Seagulls. The second single from their self-titled debut album, “I Ran” cracked the Top 10 of the U.S. Hot 100. And then the Liverpool quartet quietly faded into obscurity, doomed to forever bear the scarlet letter of “one-hit wonder.”

Except they didn’t. A Flock of Seagulls actually enjoyed a string of global hits in the early ’80s, including “Space Age Love Song” (1982), “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)” (1982), and “The More You Live, the More You Love” (1984). They also won a Grammy in 1983 for their instrumental “DNA.”

Bow Wow Wow

You know this British new wave band for their criminally catchy remake of the Strangeloves’ hit “I Want Candy.” With teen lead singer Annabella Lwin at the helm, the song barely cracked the U.S. Hot 100 after its 1982 release, but has since become one of the most enduring new wave hits to come out of the decade.

While they never again matched that level of success in the U.S., Bow Wow Wow enjoyed a number of hits in the U.K., including “C30, C60, C90, Go!” and “Go Wild in the Country.”

Rick Astley

You know the rules and so do I… Never was there a more infuriatingly infectious earworm than British singer-songwriter Rick Astley’s 1987 debut single “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Topping the charts in 25 countries, the song would find new life in the form of “rickrolling,” an early-aughts internet prank involving the unexpected appearance of “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

The hit was lucrative enough to allow Astley to retire at 27, but it also overshadowed his other chart successes. His single “Together Forever” topped the Hot 100 the following year, one of eight songs to reach the top 10 in his home country.

These days, Astley proudly embraces the one-hit wonder moniker regardless of its accuracy. “You can appreciate it, or you can let it be a stone in your shoe,” he told The Times in 2024. “But my alternative was so s— I’m just glad to be here.”

Survivor

Thanks to its prominence in the 1982 film Rocky III, this Chicago rock band’s signature hit “Eye of the Tiger” spent six weeks atop the Billboard 100 and was the year’s second-bestselling single.

Survivor never did quite match the ubiquity of “Eye of the Tiger,” but they were no strangers to the charts, either. In fact, they would score three additional Top 10 hits—”High on You” (1984), “The Search Is Over” (1985), and “Burning Heart” (1985)—before going on hiatus in 1988.

Featured image by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images