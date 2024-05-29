If You Want It, Here It Is: A Rare Collection of Solo Demos by Badfinger’s Tom Evans Is Dropping

I Am Myself, an album of rare early demo recordings by late Badfinger singer/bassist Tom Evans, will be released on June 5 as a limited-edition CD and via digital and streaming formats. The release coincides with what would’ve been Evans’ 77th birthday.

The CD comes with an art print of a rare early photo of Evans.

The collection features 21 tracks recorded from 1967 to 1970. It includes early versions of “Fisherman” and “No Escaping Your Love,” two songs that first were recorded by Badfinger when it was still known by its original name, The Iveys.

The album was put together with the support and cooperation of the Evans Estate, including his widow, Marianne, and their son, Stephen. The tracks feature Evans performing his songs mainly on acoustic or electric guitar, with many vocal and instrumental overdubs.

You can check out a demo of the song “Hello” at Evans’ official solo YouTube channel. The upbeat pop tune was recorded in 1967 or 1968.

On How the I Am Myself Album Came Together

Badfinger archivist Tom Brennan discovered that there was enough Evans solo material for a full album while Iveys demos. Around the same time, the idea for an Evans solo compilation was suggested by mastering engineer Kevin McElligott.

“[Evans was such] a supremely talented singer/songwriter who struck an emotional chord within so many,” McElligott said in a statement. “I felt a real strong responsibility to Marianne, Stephen and the Badfinger community to bring these songs out sounding as best they can. … It’s an honor for me to sit down and work on these tracks. I do hope everyone enjoys this release.”

While the album was being put together, Stephen and Marianne Evans listened to the tracks. They also contributed photos to be included in the packaging. In addition, longtime Badfinger booking agent and assistant Tim Boyle gave permission for some pictures belonging to him to be used in project.

About Evans and His Career with Badfinger

Evans was a major contributor to Badfinger’s song catalog, although the group’s biggest original hits—“No Matter What,” “Day After Day,” and “Baby Blue”—were written by the band’s co-lead singer and guitarist Pete Ham.

Evans was featured on lead vocals on Badfinger’s first major hit, “Come and Get It,” which was written by Paul McCartney. That song reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969.

Evans also co-wrote “Without You” with Ham. Badfinger’s version was released in 1970 and appeared on the band’s second album, No Dice. The song was later covered by Harry Nilsson and Mariah Carey, both of whom had No. 1 hits with the tune.

Sadly, Evans’ and Ham’s both ended tragically. Evans was just 36 when he died by suicide in November 1983. Similarly, Ham died by suicide in April 1975 at the age of 27. Both men hung themselves.

Recent Pete Ham Solo Compilation

I Am Myself follows a recent collection of demos by Ham called Gwent Gardens that also was put together by Brennan and McElligott.

I Am Myself Track List:

“Hello” “I Am Myself” “Our First Night Together” “Water Lily” “Goldfish” “How Does It Feel” (original demo) “Honey Lovin’ Ways” “Uncle C” “I Should Have Loved You” (original demo) “Fisherman” (original demo) “Dancing Girl” “I Don’t Want the Bother” “Handsome Malcolm” “In My World of Yesterday” “No Escaping Your Love” (original demo) “Good Times Together” “The Leaves” “Stay by Me, Baby” “A Simple Song” “Wine, Women and Song” “I Am Myself” (reprise)