If You’re a Bookworm, These 3 Folk Songs Will Scratch Your Storytelling Itch

The special thing about folk music is that it almost always tells a story, one way or another. Even if it’s not your own, there’s something that feels deeply personal about folk music that makes you think it could be. Here are three folk songs for anyone who loves a good story, whether you relate to them or not.

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“Love At The Five And Dime” by Nanci Griffith

Nanci Griffith, a songwriter from Seguin, Texas, was one of the more underrated masters of folk storytelling back in her day. “Love At The Five and Dime” is easily one of her best songs, not only because of the love story it tells, but also because of the catchy post-chorus that ties everything up in a danceable bow. The track, which first appeared on Griffith’s 1986 project, The Last Of The True Believers, tells the story of Rita, “who made the Woolworth counter shine”, and Eddie, “a sweet romancer and a darn good dancer,” who fall in love while dancing at the Five & Dime.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” by Bob Dylan

Although there are differing theories about this folky tune, Bob Dylan would eventually reveal that the real “Mr. Tambourine Man” was guitarist Bruce Langhorne, on the liner notes of his Biograph box set. “Bruce was playing guitar with me on a bunch of the early records,” Dylan wrote. “He had this gigantic tambourine. It was like, really big. It was as big as a wagon wheel. He was playing, and this vision of him playing this tambourine just stuck in my mind. I don’t know if I’ve ever told him that.” Langhorne played for several musicians during his time, including Dylan, Joan Baez, Gordie Lighfoot, and Richie Havens.

“The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel

If you want to talk about songs that truly tell a story, look no further than this Simon & Garfunkel masterpiece. It not only sings of a boy who leaves home, but it also exposes the harsh realities of trying to survive in New York City. In 1984, Simon revealed that when he wrote the song, he actually saw himself as “The Boxer”, especially when it came to being criticized for his music.

“I think the song was about me: everybody’s beating me up, and I’m telling you now I’m going to go away if you don’t stop,” the writer explained to Playboy. “It took two or three years for people to realize that we weren’t strange creatures that emerged from England but just two guys from Queens who used to sing rock ‘n’ roll.”

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