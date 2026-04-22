I’m a Huge Pink Floyd Fan—These 5 Songs Scratch the Same Itch

Pink Floyd has such a vast and varied musical catalogue that, when finding songs that scratch the same itch as one of their tracks, one must look at specific Pink Floyd eras—not the band and as a whole. From the ultra-psychedelic sounds of The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn to the lush soundscapes of Dark Side Of The Moon, there is a lot of different music to sift through. And as a massive Pink Floyd fan, I’ve done the work for you.

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While this is by no means a comprehensive list of songs that are like Pink Floyd, these tracks, for me, satisfy the same sonic craving.

“Trafalgar Square” by Jonathan Wilson

Jonathan Wilson has worked closely with Roger Waters as a member of his backing band for years, so it would only make sense that some of that influence seeped into Wilson’s solo work. Every time I play this song for my husband in the car, he assumes we’re listening to Pink Floyd until about halfway through. If the band had been in their prime in the late 2010s, I’m assuming they would have written “Trafalgar Square” off Rare Birds themselves.

“Chamber Of Reflection” by Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco has a vocal timbre that is decidedly different from Roger Waters and David Gilmour. Still, the rich instrumental arrangement and drippy, reverby vocals give off the same “floating in space” feeling. And just like Pink Floyd, Mac DeMarco’s 2014 track, “Chamber Of Reflection”, still has plenty of earworm melodies despite its un-pop-like production.

The entire album, Salad Days, is reminiscent of Pink Floyd in that it travels between psychedelic, heartfelt, uncomfortably chaotic, and back again. “Brother” is the only song that someone has asked me to turn off in the car because it was making them so anxious, so…

“She Brings The Sunlight” by Richard Hawley

Richard Hawley’s 2012 album Standing At The Sky’s Edge definitely has moments that satisfy the same Pink Floyd craving, particularly tracks like “She Brings The Sunlight”. The British rock ‘n’ roller was born in 1967, which means he was watching Pink Floyd rise to the ranks of rock royalty in real time. It only makes sense that some of that theatrical psychedelia would weave its way into some of Hawley’s work.

“You’re Lost Little Girl” by The Doors

“You’re Lost Little Girl” appears on The Doors’ second studio album, Strange Days, which came out the same year as Pink Floyd’s debut, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. These albums were being influenced by the same current events, social climate, and environments, albeit in different parts of the world. And while The Doors’ production is audibly from the late 1960s, it evokes the same feeling as Pink Floyd’s “Hey You”. Creepy and groovy all at once.

“Life’s A Gas” by T. Rex

T. Rex’s “Life’s A Gas” reminds me an awful lot of Pink Floyd’s “San Tropez” (in sonic vibe, not lyrical content). And this would make sense, considering they both came out in 1971. Certainly, the narrative story behind “Life’s A Gas” is far less glamorous than Pink Floyd’s Meddle track. But there’s something about the acoustic guitar and straightforward vocals that flows well with Pink Floyd’s tune.

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