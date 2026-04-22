Most People Forget That John Fogerty Wrote These 4 Incredible Songs

Most people know John Fogerty as the founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival. He also has a very successful solo career. Artistry aside, Fogerty is an extremely talented songwriter, penning all four of these incredible songs, with all but one written by himself.

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“Proud Mary”

One of rock music’s most legendary songs is “Proud Mary“. Out in 1969, and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s first Top 5 single, the song appears on the band’s sophomore Bayou Country project.

A big hit for Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Proud Mary” became a hit again two years later, when Ike and Tina Turner released their version of the song. Later, Tina Turner recorded a solo version of “Proud Mary” for her 1993 album, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

“Proud Mary” says, “Big wheel keep on turnin’ / Proud Mary keep on burnin’ / Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ on the river.“

“Joy Of My Life”

Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” first appears on his fifth solo album, Blue Moon Swamp, released in 1997. In 2020, Chris Stapleton put “Joy Of My Life” on his Starting Over record, releasing it as a single in 2022.

The sweet love song says, “The first time that I saw you / You took my breath away / I might not get to Heaven / But I walked with the angels that day / She takes me by the hand / I am the luckiest man alive / Did I tell you, baby / You are the joy of my life?“

“Have You Ever Seen The Rain”

Without question, “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” is Creedence Clearwater Revival’s biggest hit. Out in 1970 on their Pendulum record, the song says, “Someone told me long ago / There’s a calm before the storm / I know, it’s been coming for some time / When it’s over, so they say / It’ll rain a sunny day / I know, shining down like water / I wanna know, have you ever seen the rain? / I wanna know, have you ever seen the rain? / Coming down on a sunny day.”

A multi-platinum hit for Creedence Clearwater Revival, the song was later recorded by Bonnie Tyler, Johnny Cash, Rod Stewart, and others.

“Love And War”

In 2017, Brad Paisley released Love And War. Fogerty not only wrote the title track with Paisley, but also sings on it with him as well.

Inspired by thinking about veterans of the war in Vietnam, “Love And War” says, “And they say all is fair in love and war / But that ain’t true, it’s wrong / They send you off to die for us / Forget about you when you don’t.”

Paisley tells The Boot it is the first time Fogerty ever wrote a song with anybody else.

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