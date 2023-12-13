‘The Voice’ Finale: Who Are the 5 Artists Remaining? Who Was Eliminated?

The results are in and here are the final five artists remaining on season 24 of The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

America voted on The Voice contestants after watching each of their stellar performances during the semifinals on Monday, Dec. 11. Here is what song each contestant performed.

Huntley (Team Niall) : Way Down We Go by KALEO

: Way Down We Go by KALEO Mara Justine (Team Niall) : Parachute by Chris Stapleton

: Parachute by Chris Stapleton Nini Iris (Team Niall) : No Time To Die by Billie Eilish

: No Time To Die by Billie Eilish Ruby Leigh (Team Reba) : Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver

: Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver Jacquie Roar (Team Reba) : Alive by Sia

: Alive by Sia Jordan Rainer (Team Reba) : Ol’ Red by Blake Shelton

: Ol’ Red by Blake Shelton Mac Royals (Team Legend) : Love T.K.O. by Tedding Pendergrass

: Love T.K.O. by Tedding Pendergrass Lila Forde (Team Legend) : River by Joni Mitchell

: River by Joni Mitchell BIAS (Team Gwen): God Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts

The contests also split into three teams to perform a song by Taylor Swift.

Huntley, Lila Forde, and Mac Royal : Exile

: Exile Nini Iris, Jacquie Roar, and Mara Justine : Don’t Blame Me

: Don’t Blame Me Ruby Leigh, BIAS, and Jordan Rainer: Mean

The top five contestants are…

Lila Forde of Team Legend

Huntley from Team Niall

Ruby Leigh from Team Reba

Mara Justine from Team Niall

And then the final top five contestant is… JACQUIE ROAR OF TEAM REBA!!! She took to The Voice stage and performed Alone by Heart in a last-ditch effort to be saved.

One of the top five will be dubbed Season 24’s big winner next Tuesday, Dec. 19. The season finale will feature all the coaches, Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani performing special duets with their final artists. The coaches will then be grouped for a rendition of Let It Snow.

The Voice Season 24 finale will also feature special performances by various music talent, including Dan+Shay, Earth Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Tyla, and AJGR.

(Featured Image by nbcthevoice/Instagram)