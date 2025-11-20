“I’m Not Sure if I Was Supposed To Put My Beer Down or Not”: Zach Top Accepts New Vocalist of the Year CMA Award With a Cold One in Hand

Despite questions about the authenticity of his Southern accent, country star Zach Top has proven many times over that he’s the real deal. Coming in hot with his debut single “Sounds Like the Radio,” the 28-year-old Washington native draws heavily from ’90s staples like Keith Whitley, Randy Travis, and George Strait. In addition to making his CMA Awards debut with a red-hot performance of his song “Guitar,” Top picked up five nominations at tonight’s (Nov. 19) ceremony. And few could question his country music bona fides when he swaggered onstage to accept his first award of the night—for New Artist of the Year—still clutching his ice-cold Coors Banquet.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m not sure if I was supposed to put my beer down or not,” the “I Never Lie” singer began, taking a generous swig for good measure.

Almost immediately, the moment began making the rounds on social media. For many fans, it’s just one more indicator that the “Good Times and Tan Lines” is bringing country back. “I love that Zach Top just walked up with his beer in hand… then just took a swig,” wrote one X/Twitter user. “That dude is more of what we need in country music.”

Zach Top is a Five-Time CMA Awards Nominee Tonight

Additionally, Zach Top is up for Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year. (However, “I Never Lie” lost out to Ella Langley and Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me.” Still, one of the night’s leading nominees says he has yet to break free of his “underdog” mindset.

“It’s wild. I think I still have sort of the mindset of the underground, under the radar, up and comer, so…it’s strange to be up for all the awards, but I’m very thankful, obviously,” he told Country Now. “It is cool whenever other folks in your business feel like you’ve been doing a good job and want to pat you on the back and say, ‘good job.’ So I’m really, really proud to just be nominated for all them things.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images