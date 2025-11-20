Zach Top Bends Strings and Blows Minds With His Debut CMA Awards Performance of “Guitar”

Zach Top might be new to the awards show scene, but he is no stranger to country music. His debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, caught the ears of countless country fans. Earlier this year, he kept the momentum going with Ain’t In It for My Health. Tonight, he’s up for five CMA Awards, including Album of the Year for his debut. He also made his performance debut with the smoking-hot album opener “Guitar.”

While many fans focus on Top’s vocals and songwriting, he’s also a masterful guitarist. The Washington native grew up on country music and cut his teeth playing bluegrass with his family. In short, he’s been honing his twang-heavy and tastefully flashy style for years. His skill and love for the instrument shine bright in “Guitar.”

Top took the guitar-shaped stage dressed in a sharp blue suit, backed by a full country band. Despite being dressed to the nines, he came ready to play. He peppered the performance with runs that showcased an ear-grabbing combination of his bluegrass roots and traditional country sound.



Zach Top Reflects on His CMA Awards Nominations

Not long ago, the wider country music world was unaware of Zach Top. Now, nearly every fan of the genre knows his name. Those who somehow didn’t will have that changed for them during tonight’s broadcast. He isn’t just performing. Top is also up for five awards, including Album of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year. His song “I Never Lie” is also up for Single and Song of the Year.

“It’s wild,” he said of being nominated for five awards. “I think I still have the mindset of the underground, under-the-radar up-and-comer. So, it’s strange to me to be up for all the awards, but I’m very thankful,” he added. “It’s cool whenever other folks in your business feel like you’ve been doing a good job and want to pat you on the back.”

While all of the nominations surprised Top, the nod for Album of the Year truly shocked him. “That’s definitely the one that would blow me away if we end up taking that one home. It’s already just mind-boggling that we’re in that category,” he said. “Very, very excited for that one.”

Featured Image by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images