“I’m So Sorry for the Disappointment”: Cody Johnson Calls off Ohio Performances for Lack of a “Singing Voice”

While people all over the country looked forward to the weekend, in Columbus, Ohio, fans of Cody Johnson had a little more to be excited for. Scheduling two back-to-back shows at the Nationwide Arena, Johnson was ready to rock the weekend with hits like “Dirt Cheap” and “Wild as You.” But sadly, fans will have to wait a little longer after Johnson announced he needed to cancel the shows after falling ill.

Although fans were thrilled to see Johnson on stage, his Friday show included special performances by Clint Black and Drew Baldridge. And if that wasn’t enough, on Saturday, Johnson invited Walker Montgomery and Ian Munsick.

Announcing the cancellation of the two concerts, Johnson shared a post on Instagram, explaining, “TO ALL THE FANS ATTENDING MY SHOWS THIS WEEKEND IN COLUMBUS, OHIO: I arrived home Monday after my shows in Nebraska feeling fine. Tuesday, I felt like I was coming down with a mild cold. I took every precaution that I could; IV’s, meds, even sweated in the sauna…”

Cody Johnson Not Ready To Cancel The Shows Entirely

Even with Johnson taking the necessary steps to take care of his health, it wasn’t enough as he woke up with a “severe cough, burning chest and throat.” He added, “I’m so sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience. I love all of you, and I’m very appreciative of your understanding and loyalty. I hate letting you guys down, but the last thing I want is for y’all to spend your money and time on a show that I don’t think is ‘me at my best’.”

With the two shows canceled, fans still had a chance to see Johnson perform. Wanting to make it up, the country singer worked to reschedule the concerts for a later date. “My team is working on rescheduling these shows in 2026!! I hope to see you then.”

Having to wait until next year to see Johnson on the stage might not be the best news, but with the country star prioritizing his health, fans can look forward to an even stronger performance in 2026.

