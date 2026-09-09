“I’m Truly Sorry”: Koe Wetzel Reschedules 3 Shows Due to “Unexpected Family Emergency”

Some Koe Wetzel fans will have to wait a little longer to see him live. The country singer recently announced that he’s rescheduling three upcoming shows for personal reasons.

“Due to an unexpected family emergency back home, I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule our shows this weekend,” he wrote on Instagram. “I hate having to make this call, especially knowing how many of y’all have made plans to come see us.”

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for the inconvenience,” Wetzel added, “and really appreciate your understanding and support right now.”

Wetzel had been slated to perform in Wilmington, North Carolina, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Greensboro, North Carolina, in back-to-back shows this weekend. Instead, he’ll now bring The Night Champion World Tour to those cities on Sept. 16, Oct. 22, and Oct. 23, respectively.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates,” Wetzel assured fans. “Thank y’all and see you soon!”

What to Know About Koe Wetzel

Wetzel’s trek is in support of his latest album, The Night Champion, which was released in June. The LP is a personal one for Wetzel, who previously told People that many of the lyrics are about things he “probably wouldn’t have talked about five or six years ago.”

“I think 100 percent, it’s just stuff that people go through on everyday life,” he said. “I want to be able to reach people on a level that they feel I’m writing about them and specifically them.”



The record largely eschews Wetzel’s hard partying ways of the past, instead favoring growth and maturity.

“I hope it represents just the end of one era and the start of another one. I don’t want my legacy to be the motherf**ker that talks about getting drunk and wanting to go to Taco Bell,” he said. “… People looked at me from this drunk, crazy party dude to just a guy that really got it all together and tied it all together in one piece.”

As for the title of the album, Wetzel noted, “It’s not saying, ‘Oh, hey, look at me. I’m a champion here, a champion there.’ Man, it’s kind of just surviving everything.”

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM







