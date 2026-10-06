Toby Keith’s Legacy Lives on as University of Oklahoma Names New Student-Athlete Center in His Honor

On February 5, 2024, country music lost one of its signature voices when Toby Keith sadly passed away at 62. While leaving behind a legacy that included hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” Keith was also a proud American who consistently supported the armed forces. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Keith battled stomach cancer at the time of his death. And now, years later, the University of Oklahoma sought to celebrate the singer’s life and career by naming its newest center in his honor.

Much like the military, Keith was a massive supporter of the University of Oklahoma and its sports program. With the new athletic center under construction, the program will include the name of Keith and his family. Calling it the Toby Keith Family Performance Center, the facility is expected to be complete by 2028.

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While excited to add the legacy of Keith to the University of Oklahoma, head baseball coach Skip Johnson said, “Naming this performance center in [Keith’s] honor is something that truly reflects his impact, and his legacy will continue to live on. Toby changed so many lives, and this player development facility will further change the lives of future student athletes that step foot into the building.”

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Proud To Carry On Toby Keith’s Legacy

Looking at the inside of the future complex, the performance center will give student-athletes access to some of the best equipment in sports. From player development to team training, the facility promised to elevate the experience for students, coaches, and athletes. The building was just part of a new expansion of the Kimrey Family Stadium that cost $49 million.

Grateful for the University of Oklahoma and the new training complex, Keith’s widow, Tricia Covel, expressed how much her husband would love his name being part of the program. “We’re proud to support Skip, this program and these student athletes, and to carry forward something Toby cared so deeply about. I know he would have loved being a part of it. We’re honored to help shape this next chapter and excited to see what the future holds for Oklahoma baseball.”

Keith’s music might have taken him around the world, but Oklahoma was always home. Now, with his family name attached to the new performance center, the country legend’s connection to the university will live on through each game.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)