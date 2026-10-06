Legendary Rock Band Teases Stunning Return to the Stage 2 Years After Retiring From Touring

Back in 2023, Aerosmith made its way around the world with its Peace Out farewell tour. With Steven Tyler being 78, the singer started to feel the stresses of the road. Add that with the band spending over five decades in the spotlight, the members believed it was the perfect time to celebrate the legacy of Aerosmith. But sadly, tragedy struck when Tyler suffered a serious vocal cord injury. That injury led to Aerosmith canceling the remainder of the tour. While it seemed like the end for Aerosmith, Tyler apparently wasn’t finished just yet.

According to reports, Aerosmith was gearing up for two legendary nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Marking the band’s first shows since Tyler’s surgery, a source claimed that the singer’s vocal cords were in great condition. As for the full lineup for both shows, producers teased a collection of rock greats that spanned the past and present.

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Although the injury cut the tour short, it wasn’t the end for Tyler. He emerged on stage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to honor the life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. He performed alongside both Joe Perry and Yungblud. Showcasing the power that remained behind his voice, fans wondered if Tyler was gearing up for a triumphant return. And while it took some time, that question was finally answered.

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The Farewell Aerosmith And Steven Tyler Truly Deserved

No matter what the future held for Aerosmith or Tyler, the band made sure the fans always knew they were the fuel behind the dream. Releasing a statement at the time, it read, “It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.”

While their final trip on the road didn’t end as planned, Aerosmith concluded, “We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

Tyler’s injury might have stopped the Peace Out tour, but apparently, it didn’t stop him. And if Aerosmith does return for two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, fans might finally get one more chance to turn the music up loud and “Dream On.”



(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)