Post Malone Shares Bespoke Video Around Vulnerable Ballad “Overdrive”

Post Malone recently shared a third piece of his forthcoming fifth studio album, Austin, with the revealing “Overdrive.” To help visually expose the more tender, pop ballad, Malone released a special music video for the single around Vevo’s Official Live Performance Series.

Videos by American Songwriter

Opening on Malone in a bare, retro-inspired living room, the minimally shot video follows the singer as he belts out the lyrics and moves through the space before lying down on a burnt orange couch and covering his face.

“These videos really showcase how special this new album is to me,” said Malone in a statement. “I’m extremely lucky to be able to bring the songs to life with Vevo. Thank you all so very much for watching and listening.”

‘Austin’ Album Cover

Working with Vevo, Malone had a “clear vision, direction and vibe,” he wanted for the “Overdrive” video, according to JP Evangelista, senior vice preside of content, programming and marketing for Vevo. “We’re so excited to have had the opportunity to film with Post Malone,” said Evangelista. “We’ve been huge fans of his work for years, and are thrilled to be able to craft these bespoke videos for tracks from his new album, ‘Austin.’ Such a deeply personal album deserved a detail-oriented, specific creative, and Post was instrumental in making that happen.”

I spend my nights on overdrive/ I live my life so over-tired /And there’s nowhere I can hide, sings Malone on “Overdrive.” The song is centered on the message of acceptance — I’d remove my tattoos if that’s cool to you / I’d do anything to be cool to you — and at what cost.

Co-written by Malone, along with Louis Bell, Andrew Watt, and Billy Walsh, “Overdrive” is Malone’s third Austin single, following “Chemical” and “Mourning.”

“It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least,” said Malone of the album — titled after his real given name Austin — on Instagram. “I’m trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

Photo: Courtesy of Vevo / High Rise PR