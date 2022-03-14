In Her ‘SNL’ Solo Debut, Rosalía Performs “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama”

With the popular actress Zoë Kravitz looking on after introducing her, pop artist Rosalía took the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend on March 11 and performed two of her hits, “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama.”

The Spanish Grammy Award-winning artist, who recently announced her new forthcoming album, Motomami, along with an “immersive” experience on TikTok live on March 17 to celebrate the new LP, is known for giving the traditional flamenco sound a new, modern twist in 2022.

She also gave her wardrobe a new twist, wearing what many on social media joked looked like a down comforter from Bed, Bath & Beyond in her rendition of “La Fama.” All jokes aside, however, Rosalía wowed in her solo debut on the famed NBC variety show (she had previously appeared alongside popular artist Bad Bunny).

See both of her performances below.

Rosalía, who also appeared on the talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, earlier in the week, which you can see below, announced a unique immersive on TikTok live on March 17, bringing the 14 tracks from her forthcoming album to the social media platform. Motomami will drop on Friday (March 18).

Fans can watch via her TikTok page live at 7:00 pm ET and can use the hashtag #ROSALIAMOTOMAMI to join the conversation. Fans can pre-order the new album HERE.

Prior to her SNL debut, Rosalía has shared three songs off the new album, including “Chicken Teriyaki,” which can be streamed HERE. In addition, she released “Saoko” and “La Fama,” which features The Weeknd.

Check out her interview on Fallon below.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images