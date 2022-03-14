The Black Keys to Release New LP ‘Dropout Boogie,’ Share New Single, “Wild Child”

On Thursday (March 10), one of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll The Black Keys have announced their next album, Dropout Boogie, and the band also shared their newest single, “Wild Child.”
The new LP will drop on May 13, followed by a big 32-date summer tour. And fans can check out the new single below.
The Black Keys, which released 10 albums to date and garnered six Grammy awards, is set to drop their 11th LP this year. The new record will come out one day before the band’s 20th anniversary of their first record, The Big Come Up.
The founding members of the Akron, Ohio-born band, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney wrote all the songs and did so according to their signature stripped-down blues rock.
Said Auerbach of their process, “That’s always been the beauty of the thing Pat and I do. It’s instant. We’ve never really had to work at it. Whenever we’d get together, we’d just make music, you know? We didn’t know what we were going to do, but we’d just do it and it would sound cool. It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given. I mean, the odds of being plopped down a block-and-a-half from each other in Akron, Ohio–it just seems crazy.
“Living in Nashville and making records here has opened both of our minds to that experience a little bit more. I knew Pat would love working with both of these guys [collaborators Greg Cartwright and Angelo Petraglia], so we decided we’d give it a shot,” Auerbach added. “It was the first time we’d ever really done that. It was fun as hell. We just sat around a table with acoustic guitars and worked out a song ahead of time.”
Said Carney, “The cool thing with Greg is that he wants to approach stuff with a story in mind — there’s a plot, almost.”
For more information on the tour and new LP, check HERE. And see the full upcoming tour dates below, along with the new single.
The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie tour dates and cities:
July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
