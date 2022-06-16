In Honor of Pride Month, KEXP DJ Marco Collins Shares Current Favorite Queer Artists From the Pacific Northwest

Marco Collins put Seattle music on the map.

He is one of two Pacific Northwest DJs featured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and while working with 107.7 FM The End in Seattle, Collins was instrumental in breaking bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Beck, Weezer, The Presidents of the United States of America, Foo Fighters, Harvey Danger, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Everclear and many more.

There was a whole documentary made about Collins called, The Glamour and the Squalor. Heck, he’s still putting big names on the air as a host with the legendary radio station KEXP.

In other words, when he gives his blessing on a band, people listen.

That’s why, for this year’s Pride Month, it’s special that the openly gay Collins offered a list of his current favorite queer artists from the Upper Left Coast. So, without further ado, let’s dive into that list. Perhaps you’ll find your new favorite act.

1. Creature Hole, “Dream Street”

2. Fred, “4 More Years”

3. L80, “Longing of Belonging”

4. Left At London, “Pills & Good Advice”

5. Da Qween, “Thunderclap”

6. Cassandra Lewis, “Darlin’”

7. Pseudo Saint, “Yes”

8. Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Perfume Genius, “Spitting Off The Edge of the World”

9. Stephanie Anne Johnson, “If You Don’t love Me”

10. Logan Lynn, “Rich and Beautiful (JD Samson Remix)”

11. Chong The Nomad, “Get Back”

12. CarLarans, “Runway”

13. Claudine Magbag, “Over Again”

14. WD4D & Jimi Jaxon, “So Roulé”

15. Black Ends, “Stay Evil”

16. SuperCoze, “Happy Mind”

17. Haley Graves, “Miss Me”

18. Your Heart Breaks, “Whatshisname Hearts The Frumpies”

19. Jusmoni, “Reckoning”

20. Dark Smith, “Feel Nothing”