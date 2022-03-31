Happy Trans Day Of Visibility: 5 Trans Artists We Love to Listen To (Today and Every Other Day)

Hello and happy Trans Day of Visibility!

While there is still a lot of work to do in the world at large when it comes to offering opportunities, safety, liberation and respect to our trans family, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite trans artists here to at least offer a bit of light and love to their work.

Here, we wanted to highlight folks like Left At London, Kim Petras, SOPHIE, Teddy Geiger and Shea Diamond and take a moment to appreciate their music, from lyrics to chords to the representation it offers in the world.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the tunes, shall we?

Left At London, “Revolution Lover”

Shea Diamond, “Good Pressure”

Kim Petras, “Coconuts”

SOPHIE, “It’s Okay To Cry”

Teddy Geiger, “For You I Will (Confidence)”