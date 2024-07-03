In Honor of the Fourth of July, Here’s a Great “Red” Song, a Great “White Song,” and a Great “Blue” Song

With the U.S. set to celebrate the Fourth of July this week, thoughts turn the old red, white, and blue. The American flag is a symbol of the freedom the people of the U.S. value so highly and the pride so many feel about being a part of this country.

Independence Day also is a time to enjoy the summer weather, cookouts with family and friends, and fireworks. It’s also a time for listening to some great music.

Speaking of music, the colors red, white, and blue often have used to describe characters or objects, or perhaps express emotions in popular songs. In honor of July 4th, we’ve chosen three famous songs that feature “Red,” “White,” and “Blue,” respectively, in their titles:

“Little Red Corvette” – Prince

“Little Red Corvette” was Prince’s first single to break into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 6 on the chart in 1983. The pop-rock gem was the second single released from the multi-talented artist’s fifth studio album, 1999, following the record’s title track.

Prince used the titular red sports car as a metaphor for the promiscuous young woman he sings about in the tune, with whom he has a one-night stand.

In 2024, “Little Red Corvette” was ranked No. 360 on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.”

“White Rabbit” – Jefferson Airplane

“White Rabbit” was one of the Jefferson Airplane’s biggest hits. It was featured on the influential San Francisco psychedelic band’s second album, Surrealistic Pillow, which was released in 1967.

The song was written by Grace Slick in late 1965 and early 1966. At the time she was still a member of her pre-Jefferson Airplane group, The Great Society. The tune, which clearly was inspired by an LSD trip. The lyrics feature various images and characters taken from Lewis Carroll’s surreal children’s book Alice in Wonderland.

Musically, the song was influenced by Miles Davis’ 1960 album Sketches of Spain and Maurice Ravel’s famous classical piece Bolero.

“White Rabbit” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was ranked No. 455 on Rolling Stone’s 2024 “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” tally.

“Tangled Up in Blue” – Bob Dylan

“Tangled Up in Blue” is among the most popular songs Bob Dylan released during the 1970s. It’s the lead track of Dylan’s critically acclaimed 1975, Blood on the Tracks, his 15th studio effort. The song was the only single released from the LP, and it peaked at No. 31 on the Hot 100.

The song was written around the time Dylan was getting divorced from his first wife, Sara Lownds. The tune tells the story of a romance that spans years and details multiple encounters between the man and woman.

In 2024, “Tangled Up in Blue” was ranked No. 67 on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.”