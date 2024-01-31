Lainey Wilson Recalls Writing Unreleased Song “Good Horses” With Miranda Lambert

Last year, Lainey Wilson called Miranda Lambert onto the stage during a Las Vegas show to debut a new song. “Good Horses” is still unreleased and video clips of the pair of singers performing the song aren’t the easiest to come by. However, the clips that are available give listeners a good idea of the quality of the song. Recently, Wilson gave a little background on the song’s writing process.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson recently appeared on Audacy’s Totally Private with host Katie Neal. During their conversation, the Louisiana native discussed her upcoming tour, her Grammy nominations, and so much more. At one point during the conversation, Neal wanted to know more about “Good Horses.” She pointed out that Wilson and Lambert debuted the song but didn’t give any information about it.

[Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour: Get Tickets Today]

Lainey Wilson on Writing “Good Horses”

“It was May 17,” Wilson recalled. “The reason I remember is because it was my Granny’s birthday. Miranda was like, ‘You need to come out to my farm. You need to, first of all, take a nap.’ She said, ‘I’m gonna make you take a nap.’ And I did, too,” she continued.

Wilson recalled that songwriter Luke Dick was also at Lambert’s farm when she showed up. “We just had a little bit of a writers’ retreat. It wasn’t a forced writers’ retreat. It was like we sleep, we eat, and maybe write a song,” she explained.

“We were sitting out on her little balcony of one of her cabins. We were writing this song and they were in the exact same place they were when they wrote ‘Bluebird.’ And, as we were writing the song, three bluebirds flew up. And, when they were writing ‘Bluebird’ three bluebirds had flew up, too” she said.

“I believe in signs like that,” Wilson added. “I think it’s a really special song.”

Wilson on Miranda Lambert

Wilson went on to say that you can hear Lambert “all over” the song “Good Horses.” Then, she talked about how important the “Bluebird” singer is to her and other ladies in country music.

“She’s definitely one of my influences. I don’t know any female in this town who has moved here in the last fifteen years who can say that Miranda Lambert has not influenced them in some kind of way.”

Featured Image by Omar Vega/FilmMagic

If you purchase through links on our page we may earn an affiliate commission.