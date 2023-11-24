Post Malone Hits Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith with Hilarious ‘Step Brothers’ Reference in TikTok Clip

The fact that Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Will Ferrell look like they could be brothers has been a running joke for more than a decade and in a recent video Post Malone got in on the joke after meeting Smith before a show. After a brief exchange, Malone made a Step Brothers reference.

Malone and Smith shared a quick side hug in front of the camera. Then, Smith said, “Have a good show.” Malone replied, “I’m gonna be watching you tonight. You better play the shit out of those drums, Dale” and laughed before the video cut off.

Some of Malone’s fans thought he was really talking to Ferrell in the video. Yes, they do look that much alike. That just made the singer’s joke funnier. Additionally, Dale wasn’t Ferrell’s character in the 2008 comedy. He played Brendan Huff. John C. Reilly, his co-star in the movie, played Dale Doback.

There is no denying that the resemblance between Smith and Ferrell is there and has been for years. However, it became apparent in 2014. Ferrell and Smith appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing nearly identical outfits. During the interview, Smith showed his sense of humor. Later in the night, they participated in a drum-off in which Ferrell could flex his considerable drumming skills.

During the interview, Fallon discussed how their resemblance came to light. Ferrell was doing an Ask Me Anything event on Reddit when someone mentioned that he looked like Smith. The comedian replied to Redditor with, “No. I am Chad Smith.” More specifically, he said that Chad Smith is a character he created. Watch the hilarious interview segment below.

Ferrell won the drumming competition. Then, the comedian played cowbell with the Red Hot Chill Peppers while they performed the Blue Oyster Cult classic “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.” However, Ferrell and Smith’s chosen charities were the real winners that night. They were representing Cancer for College and Little Kids Rock, respectively. The drum-off raised money for both foundations.

