Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

Who said the Land of 10,000 Lakes doesn’t have killer music festivals? This year, Minnesota’s own Minnesota Yacht Club Festival will be kicking off on Harriet Island for a two-day special event with a ton of top-notch headliners.

Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, and Red Hot Chili Peppers will be headlining the fest this year, with additional performances from The Black Crowes, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head And The Heart, The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Morgan Wade, and more.

Festival Details

The fest will start on Friday, July 19 in St. Paul, Minnesota at Harriet Island Regional Park and come to a close on Saturday, July 20. Different artists will be performing on each day of the festival. Each day, the fest will start at 12:00 pm and close at 10:30 pm.

The festival’s showrunners have been promoting the fest on social media, with one post bringing attention to the multiple ticket options available this year.

“Whether you’re seeking luxury or the ultimate party experience, we’ve got a ticket that suits your style! Scroll through and explore all the Premium options we have to offer with GA+, VIP, Riverboat VIP, and Platinum tickets 😎” said the Instagram post, accompanied by a series of graphics for each ticket option.

How to Get Tickets

General sale tickets have just gone live via the festival’s website after a very brief presale event. You can also get your hands on tickets through Ticketmaster and StubHub as well. If you can’t get tickets in time before they sell out, we always recommend StubHub as the best backup ticketing platform to get sold-out passes. Just keep in mind that your tickets may be higher or lower in price compared to face value.

There isn’t much to say about this upcoming fest, considering this is the inaugural event. But judging by the lineup, it seems to be a 1990s rock-focus event with a touch of nostalgia and some up-and-coming artists in the mix as well.

More Info

Minnesota Yacht Club is a unique music festival for a few reasons. Namely, can you think of any other music fest that offers paddleboat rides with private bar access? It’s a fancy fest with fancy upgrades, but those opting for general admission aren’t going to miss out, either.

This festival is a hotspot for food and drink vendors across the state, so you can sample the best of the best from Minnesota. Harriet Island Regional Park is also quite stunning, so when you’re between bands, treat yourself to a walk through the cottonwood trees. The vibes are definitely solid.

The Minnesota Yacht Club is likely going to sell out fast, so now is the perfect time to get your hands on decently-priced tickets.

Minnesota Yacht Club 2024 Lineup

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2024 FAQS

When do tickets for the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2024 go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale for the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. A brief presale event went live on February 2.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2024?

The festival website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub are great places to find tickets to this festival.

How much do Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2024 tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

The price for these tickets will vary a lot, depending on when you get them, where you get them, and whether or not you opt for upgrades. After a quick look on StubHub, it appears that single-day general admission tickets start at about $260. This is going to change the longer general sale tickets are available, though.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

The upgrade perks seem to be the star of the show this year, so it’s definitely worth looking into the differences between different ticket upgrades for Minnesota Yacht Club.

General admission tickets will provide access to the festival grounds and all of the main stages, plus the food vendors on the grounds.

GA+ tickets will offer access to the GA+ lounge, air-conditioned bathrooms, a private bar, dedicated food vendors, and access to a GA+ concierge.

VIP tickets will offer front-of-stage- viewing, access to the viewing platform behind Platinum ticketholders, access to the VIP lounge, air-conditioned bathrooms, a private bar, a VIP concierge, and a special express entrance lane into the festival.

Riverboat VIP tickets offer all the perks of GA, GA+, and VIP, plus access to the Padelford Riverboat, access to the boat’s private drink and snack bar, and a margarita happy hour.

Platinum tickets get some major perks. With this upgrade, you get everything that GA, GA+, and VIP ticketholder get. Plus, you can enjoy up-close viewing, access to the Platinum lounge at the Wigington Pavilion, ice-cold bathrooms, a complimentary bar, complimentary dining, a Platinum concierge, complimentary lockers and phone chargers, an express entrance lane, and an exclusive festival gift.

Is there an age restriction for the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2024?

Luckily for parents, the Minnesota Yacht Club is an all-ages event. If you have a kiddo under seven, they can get in free with a ticket-holding adult.

Friday, July 19 – Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head And The Heart, and More

Saturday, July 20 – Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Gary Clark Jr., The Hold Steady, and More.

