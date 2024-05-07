Incubus Perform on Kimmel Ahead of Tour: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Rock band Incubus announced their upcoming tour a few weeks ago, along with the re-release of the album that put them on the map in the early 2000s. And last night, they just previewed what fans can expect on the tour with an incredible performance of “Wish You Were Here” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Clearly, they’ve still got it.

Incubus will tour in August and September this year to celebrate their hit 2001 album Morning View, as well as the re-release of the album called Morning View XXIII, set to hit shelves on May 10. Incubus will perform every track from Morning View in its entirety for each set, plus a few hits outside of the album. Coheed And Cambria will open for each tour date.

The Incubus 2024 Tour will begin on August 23 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The tour will end on September 12 in San Francisco, California at Chase Center.

It looks like there are quite a few tickets still available for the Morning View Tour, and all tickets to this tour are available for general sale. Ticketmaster and Stubhub are going to be the main spots to score seats. If you can’t find seats on Ticketmaster, Stubhub is a great spot to find tickets to sold-out shows. And these shows are definitely going to sell out soon.

Get your tickets soon, they won’t be available forever!

August 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 3 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

September 9 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

September 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Photo courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on YouTube

