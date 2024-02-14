Incubus Arena Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

It’s hard to believe that Incubus released their critically acclaimed studio album Morning View over 22 years ago. This iconic album of the early aughts pushed Incubus away from being pigeonholed as a nu-metal band into their own unique soft and hard alt-rock stylings. And luckily for fans in 2024, the band hasn’t forgotten how much the album influenced their careers.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Recently, Incubus has announced that they will release a re-recording of Morning View titled Morning View XXIII on May 10. Along with the album, the band will embark on a nationwide tour (along with guests Coheed and Cambria) to celebrate the album’s re-release. Fans can expect to hear the album in its entirety, plus some of the band’s greatest hits from other albums.

Arena Tour 2024: Details

The Arena Tour will start on August 23 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Pending additional tour dates, the tour will end on September 12 in San Francisco, California at Chase Center. The band will also perform for several days in May at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, and a brief international tour with American rock band +LIVE+ throughout Australia.

The band posted in-depth about the album re-release earlier this month in a lengthy X post. “Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment,” the post read in a screenshot note alongside the new album’s cover, “The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as ‘Morning View’ have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives. This album helped propel our little art experiment called ‘Incubus’ into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of it’s existence.”

How to Get Tickets

Itching for some Incubus tickets? Luckily, it doesn’t look like any tour dates have sold out yet. General on-sale for this tour launched on February 9 and it looks like there are plenty of tickets still available. Ticketmaster is the main spot to snag tickets for this tour, but StubHub is also an excellent third-party spot to find tickets as well. StubHub is also protected by the FanProtect Guarantee, so there’s no need to worry about scams or fake tickets. VIP ticket packages are also available.

Anyone who loved alt-rock in the late 1990s and early 2000s knows Incubus all too well. The band started with humble beginnings in 1991 with the original lineup of Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, Jose Pasillas, Chris Kilmore, and Alex Katunich (who would subsequently be replaced by bassist Ben Kenney).

The band started off with a nu-metal and funk-inspired sound before they rose to fame through the release of their third studio album Make Yourself in 1999. The hit song “Drive” propelled them into fame, and Morning View solidified their place as one of the alt-rock greats of the decade.

Incubus is also known for putting on an incredible show, and they still have the same killer sound that they did 22 years ago when Morning View was first released.

Don’t wait around and miss out on a chance to see this once-in-a-lifetime revival of Incubus’ best album. Get your tickets ASAP!

Friday, May 3 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival

Saturday, May 4 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival

Sunday, May 5 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival

Friday, August 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Tuesday, August 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, August 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday, September 3 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Friday, September 6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, September 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Monday, September 9 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thursday, September 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Saturday, April 6 – Sandstone Point, AU – Sandstone Point Hotel

Sunday, April 7 – Sandstone Point, AU – Sandstone Point Hotel

Tuesday, April 9 – Wollongong, AU – WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday, April 13 – Mornington, AU – Mornington Racecourse

Wednesday, April 17 – Adelaide, AU – The Drive

Saturday, April 20 – Hillarys, AU – Whitfords Nodes Park

*Co-Headlining with +LIVE+

Incubus Arena Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Incubus 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for Incubus’ Arena Tour 2024 went live on February 9. It doesn’t look like any tour dates have sold out as of this article’s publishing date.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Incubus 2024 tour?

Ticketmaster and StubHub are the top spots to get tickets to this tour.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Incubus 2024 tour?

There was a brief Citi presale event on February 6, but that event has since ended and all remaining tickets are available for general sale.

How much do Incubus 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

The cost for any ticket to any concert depends largely on when you choose to buy it, the tour date in question, and whether or not you get VIP seats. According to Ticketmaster, it looks like most general admission tickets range from around $60 to $190, and VIP tickets start at well over $2,000. Remember that these prices will likely change as the tour dates approach.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular tickets will provide general admission to the concert of your choice. VIP tickets offer some bells and whistles that vary, depending on where you plan on seeing Incubus live.

The Backstage Dressing Room VIP Experience offers one premium ticket, access to the backstage and dressing room area before the show, snacks and beverages, a photo opportunity with the band, VIP parking, an autographed VIP poster, and an on-site host.

The On-Stage VIP Viewing Experience offers a premium ticket, photo opportunities with the band, side-stage viewing, an autographed poster, a concession stand voucher, exclusive merch, a souvenir VIP laminate, and pre-show tour merch access.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Incubus 2024 tour?

Yes! Depending on which VIP package you choose, most appear to include a photo opportunity with the band as well as backstage viewing.

