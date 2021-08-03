Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt Connect Over “Wishful Drinking”

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt bond over their sadness with a new collaboration, “Wishful Drinking.” Co-written with JP Saxe, Jonny Price, Lucky Daye, and Rykeyz, the “sad bop,” as Andress calls it, fizzes through the lingering fumes of a burned-out relationship. I know it’s a shot in the dark / Looking for what’s left of the spark / Throwin’ ’em back like I got nothing to lose, laments Andress.

“I’ve never done anything like [this song] before,” Andress says in a press statement. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sam and been such a fan of his for a long time. I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me for my first collaboration.”

Hunt then joins in on the overwhelming heartache with the chorus. Maybe I’m just wishful drinking / Give my heart something to sink in / Better make it two, nothing I won’t do, the pair sings in unison. For another round of me and you / I get hopeful when I’m tipsy / Thinking you might actually miss me / It’s 100 proof, nothing I won’t do / For another round of me and you / I’m wishful drinking.

The accompanying visual (above), filmed at Nashville’s the Flamingo Cocktail Club, contrasts against the heart-torn lyrics with splashes of ’70s color, sequins, and mood lighting. Director Sam Siske plants the viewer right into another era, even cultivating a Stella McCartney aesthetic.

“I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter,” Hunt shares. “I met her not long ago at a Nashville Sports League kickball game and I really enjoyed getting to know her a little bit. When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her, I was all in.”

“Wishful Drinking” follows the re-release of Andress’ debut LP, Lady Like, last year and the one-off single “Christmas Always Finds Me.”