Ingrid Andress Books Tour Stops with Stevie Nicks

Ingrid Andress is set to relive one of her biggest life dreams, as she’s opening for Stevie Nicks in 2023.

Andress will open for the music icon for a handful of dates in the summer and fall, beginning on August 8 in Milwaukee, followed by stops in Houston on August 12, San Diego on November 29, Los Angeles on December 2 and Palm Springs on December 5.

“Opening for my absolute hero never gets old,” Andress raved on Instagram. “Cannot wait to warm y’all up for @stevienicks !!!!! what is my life?!?!”

This isn’t the first time the “More Hearts Than Mine” singer has opened for Nicks. The Fleetwood Mac singer invited Andress to open for her in 2022 during her June 21 show at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. In a lengthy Instagram post, Andress shared photos of herself poised at the piano in front of a crowd of 22,000 people and shared how Nicks has inspired her as a songwriter.

“I can’t put into words how magical this night was for me,” Andress wrote. “Or how it magically came about. But I can describe how inspired I was walking away from this show. It’s been a minute since I’ve witnessed something as timeless as this powerful woman, and it gave me so much hope.

“She doesn’t apologize for who she is, and doesn’t put herself in a genre box,” she continued. “She’s worked hard and is just her, saying the things she wants to say in a beautiful way, and putting it together with melodies we will never forget. And that, my darlings, is artistry. Thank you, Stevie. I wanna be you when I grow up.”

Andress recently concluded her headlining The Good Person Tour in support of her most recent album, Good Person. It features her hit collaboration with Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking.”

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images