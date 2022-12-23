Inhaler on Imposter Syndrome Supporting Arctic Monkeys: “We Don’t Feel Worthy”

Inhaler has shared their thoughts on being the opening act for Arctic Monkeys on tour.

The Irish rockers, led by frontman Elijah Hewson (Bono’s son), joined the Arctic Monkeys in Europe earlier this year and are slated to continue the run in 2023. Rising stars themselves, the outfit revealed that opening for “the greatest rock band in the world” brought on a sense of imposter syndrome.

“Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world,” drummer Ryan McMahon told Far Out. “They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to. The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Inhaler revealed more information about their impending album Cuts & Bruises, which will arrive on February 17. Particularly, the group talked about the decision to revive a song they had written as teenagers titled “Dublin In Ecstasy.”

“Our really early fans latched on to that song,” McMahon said. “We didn’t play it for around four years because we kept falling in and out of love with it, trying to write different versions of it. But, in the last two shows we just played, we brought it back, and that’s our way of serving our fans who have been there from the start.

On top of supporting Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler is set to headline their own tour in February in support of the album. They will play their biggest shows to date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s O2 Academy Brixton in May. Find the run of dates below.

February 2023

16 – Leeds, O2 Academy

17 – Newcastle, NX

18 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

20 – Norwich, UEA

21 – Cardiff, University Students Union

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

25 – Bristol, O2 Academy

May 2023

19 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

20 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Inhaler by Dan Kenny