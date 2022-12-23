Miranda Lambert Gifts Pet Supplies to Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert is spreading Christmas cheer to animal shelters via her MuttNation Foundation.

Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin teamed up with Tractor Supply, which sells her MuttNation pet product line, to provide pet toys and supplies to animal shelters. On Monday (Dec. 19), the husband and wife stopped by a local Tractor Supply and filled up a cart with goodies for the animals, making visits to the Nashville Humane Association, Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control and the Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Continuing the giving spirit, Tractor Supply surprised the singer with $5,000 worth of gift cards to provide supplies to five additional shelters around the country that care for senior dogs and those that have special needs. The shelters span from New Mexico to New York, with SNARR Northeast (Special Needs Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation) in Brewster, New York; Frankie & Andy’s Place in Winder, Georgia; New Leash on Life in Lebanon, Tennessee; Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, California; and Sunflower Sanctuary in Tijeras, New Mexico, each receiving a $1,000 gift card.

“This is the perfect time of year to visit your local animal shelter and to thank them for the great work they do all year long, helping the pets and the communities where we live,” Lambert said in a press statement. “These three shelters have been important local partners to MuttNation and to me, personally, and I just wanted to show my appreciation.”

The country superstar founded MuttNation in 2009 with her mother, Bev Lambert. The nonprofit encourages pet adoption from shelters and helps relocate animals after natural disasters, among other initiatives.

“During this season of giving, all of us at Tractor Supply are thrilled to join with Miranda and MuttNation to support animal shelters and the wonderful work they do in caring for our four-legged friends,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer for Tractor Supply Company. “Supporting the communities we serve – not only for our customers but also for our pets – is at the core of everything we do at Tractor Supply. Miranda and her team’s commitment to the mission of caring for pets is just remarkable, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner in this worthy cause.”

Credit Emily Dorio for Wanda June Home/Walmart; Supplied by EB Media