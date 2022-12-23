George Strait Teases New Album: “I’m Narrowing Down My Song Choices”

With a string of stadium shows on his calendar and a new album potentially in the works, the year ahead looks bright for country legend George Strait.

However, before he looks ahead, he looked back in a recent conversation with Cowboys & Indians. The “Troubadour” singer reflected on his decades-long career while sharing the secret to his longstanding success, the lessons he’s learned along the way, as well as what’s to come in the new year.

“Staying focused and believing that what you’re doing is good is important; you have to believe in yourself,” Strait said of the key to his longevity. “I always felt like I knew what worked for me and what didn’t. I just always knew that I wanted a career like Merle Haggard or George Jones. I wanted to still be relevant when I got older. Those guys are still relevant and always will be in my book.”

Strait’s career has been a storied one, punctuated by innumerable hits and accolades. When asked if he had given any thought to writing a memoir or making a movie about it, he shared a relatable answer. “I have given serious thought to a documentary, although I tend to procrastinate these days so right now a thought is all it is,” he admitted.

If fans can’t count on a documentary, they can rely on new music for their Strait fix. “I like making records and plan on doing one soon,” the artist told the outlet. “I’m narrowing down my song choices now.” He gave few details about an upcoming album, but offered, “There is no specific message or mood that I’ll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually.”

In 2023, the legend will take on a string of stadium concerts, playing one-off shows in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Tampa. He will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for his first set of arena-sized gigs in almost a decade since his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour came to a close in 2014.

“I miss it sometimes,” he told the outlet of playing live, “but I know if I went hard like I used to, then I would wind up burning myself out. I think I’m on the right pace now, but I do love playing live shows. There’s nothing like it and words can’t describe the feeling you get playing for a big audience. I’ve got great fans and I count my blessings that I’m still able to do that.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT